Ayushmann Khurrana To Perform in US, UK And Canada - Check His Citywise Tour Dates

Ayushmann Khurrana's International Tours: Actor to perform in US, Canada and UK.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 04:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has two back-to-back international tours lined up. He will be heading to the US & Canada and also the UK to enthral audiences with his music. The star is proud to showcase India and its music to the world.

Reacting to the same, Ayushmann confirmed, "I’m thrilled to be taking Indian music and Indian culture to the global audience. I’m a proud Indian and I love cinema. International tours give me the opportunity to showcase my country to the world and I always look forward to it. Cinema is one of the biggest identity cards of India and I have seen how it brings joy to people and unifies people to have a shared community experience."

AYUSHMANN KHURRANA TOUR DATES

He added, "I have two tours lined up this year. One that will see me travel to US & Canada with my band and a second that takes me to the UK. The entertainer in me is screaming to take the stage and perform live in front of a sea of people in these two countries!"

The National Award winner will perform in 8 cities in the US including Dallas, San Jose, Seattle, Washington DC, New Jersey, Atlanta, Orlando, Chicago in USA, as well as Toronto, Canada in July and August.

The actor, also a singer known for massive hits like Paani Da Rang, Nazm Nazm and Haareya, will also do a two-city UK tour in the month of September this year.

