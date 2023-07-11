Ayushmann Visits NGO For Differently-Abled Children, Spreads Magic Of Music And Love

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana spent the day with differently-abled kids at a non-profit organization. During the meeting, a student sang one of his all-time hits - Paani Da Rang leaving Ayushmann in awe of how beautifully he sang the track!

Keeping the momentum of the afternoon going, Ayushmann strummed the guitar and performed on his track Mera Mann Kehne Laga for the children who happily joined and sang along with him.

The UNICEF National Ambassador, Ayushmann, also gifted many musical instruments for the students and joined them in their musical therapy class. He spoke to the teachers about the therapeutic benefits of music and spoke intently about the transformative power of music.



Ayushmann and the kids also shook a leg to some of the actor’s superhit tracks such as Jedha Nasha and Morni Banke. He was also seen having a heart-to-heart chat with the students about what they enjoy and what would they like to become in life.