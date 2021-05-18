Bhumi Pednekar launches COVID WARRIOR initiative to fight pandemic, calls it 'eye-opening' for her!

New Delhi: Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar, who suffered COVID-19 and recovered well from it has used the power of social media to save as many lives as possible during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging our nation.

Bhumi Pednekar launched a social media initiative COVID WARRIOR that has united India and protected fellow Indians.

"We have been working relentlessly to save lives using social media as a tool to connect and unite those in need to those who can rush to their aid immediately. The pandemic has brought us closer than ever before and I’m overwhelmed seeing how people are coming forward to help those in need. It has really inspired me to constantly do my bit towards protecting fellow citizens", she said.

The social media initiative that started with a team of 5 volunteers is now 200 + volunteer strong across India, who work 24x7 to save as many lives as possible by intercepting SOS messages on social media. She has been working non-stop to find ICU/ICU Ventilator/Oxygen/Oxygen Beds/Critical Medicines across the country.

The initiative is extremely close to Bhumi’s heart as she started this after her mother tested positive for the coronavirus and was quite critical. She made it her mission to save lives thereafter.

Bhumi has been raising awareness on the pandemic, vaccination and post-recovery process constantly through her social media and her team of volunteers.

“It has been an eye-opening initiative for me. We have become a network of individuals working day and night to help people and the network is only growing. We realised that they are so many people in crisis and they need us to be with them and beside them. That’s what we are focussing on and that’s what we want to do in the days to come to save lives,” she added.