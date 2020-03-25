Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz's cryptic post on Salman Khan hints at a future project?

New Delhi: The runner-up of reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' and one of the most talked about contestants this season, Asim Riaz is enjoying his new found stardom - all thanks to the show. The trophy was won by Sidharth Shukla with whom Asim had a love-hate relationship.

Soon after 'Bigg Boss 13' got over, Asim was seen in a song with Jacqueline Fernandez. He also had a Neha Kakkar track 'Kalla Sohna Nai' featuring rumoured ladylove and 'Bigg Boss 13' fellow inmate Himanshi Khurana.

Asim's latest post on Instagram is dedicated to none other than Bhaijaan Salman Khan. The Jammu and Kashmir lad posted the pictures with Salman from 'Bigg Boss 13' stage. And this has got us thinking.

A few days back, reports of Asim bagging a role in Salman's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' had started floating around. Nothing has been confirmed as of now and no official announcement made but his social media post is making us wonder whether he really has bagged the film with Salman.

Reportedly, Asim is offered to play one of the brothers in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

This could shoot up Asim's career to an all-time high. He has previously modelled for international brands and was also seen in a small role in Varun Dhawan's 'Main Tera Hero'.