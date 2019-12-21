'Bigg Boss 13': Salman Khan asks makers to get another host

Mumbai: From using abusive language to indulging in physical fights, the ongoing season of "Bigg Boss" has been witnessing a lot of high drama since the very first day. And now things have turned uglier between the contestants -- especially Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai.

In the upcoming episode, Rashami will be seen throwing tea at Sidharth. Then, Sidharth does the same and the situation gets worse when Rashami's boyfriend Arhaan comes in between the two. An agitated Sidharth loses his temper and ends up tearing Arhaan's shirt.

Such abusive behaviour of the contestants did not go down well with host Salman Khan at all.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman will be seen taking class of the housemates. He told the makers that if they want to extend the show by five weeks, they need to find a new host.

"Because I am not ready for this sh*t," Salman said in the promo video.

"Bigg Boss 13" airs on Colors TV.