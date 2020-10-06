Bigg Boss 14: Sapna Sappu aka Sapna Bhabhi to enter show as wild card contestant

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sapna Sappu, popularly known as Sapna Bhabhi, may enter Bigg Boss 14 house as a wild card contestant in the coming weeks.

The actress made her on-screen debut in 1998 with Mithun Chakraborty's 'Gunda' and has acted in over 250 films in Hindi, Gujarati and Bhojpuri languages, in a career spanning over 20 years. After 'Gunda', she appeared in several other films with Mithun during the 80s and 90s. Later, she appeared in several B grade movies.

Also Read: 'Bigg Boss 14', Day 2, Written Update: Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin get into a heated argument as survival gets tough

In 2013, she gave up her acting career, tied the knot with a Gujarat-based businessman and shifted to Gujarat. However, following her separation from her husband, she made a comeback in the acting career with controversial web-show 'Sapna Bhabhi'.

Now, reports are rife that she is being considered by the Bigg Boss makers as a wild card entry into the show.

Originally named Zareen Sheikh, Sapna is a single mother and has relocated to Mumbai with her 5-year-old son Tiger. She says she has no complaints with her life and professional career.