Bigg Boss 14: Sapna Sappu aka Sapna Bhabhi to enter show as wild card contestant

Sapna Sappu is likely to enter the Salman Khan-hosted television reality show Bigg Boss 14 as a wild contestant.

Bigg Boss 14: Sapna Sappu aka Sapna Bhabhi to enter show as wild card contestant
File Photo

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sapna Sappu, popularly known as Sapna Bhabhi, may enter Bigg Boss 14 house as a wild card contestant in the coming weeks. 

The actress made her on-screen debut in 1998 with Mithun Chakraborty's 'Gunda' and has acted in over 250 films in Hindi, Gujarati and Bhojpuri languages, in a career spanning over 20 years. After 'Gunda', she appeared in several other films with Mithun during the 80s and 90s. Later, she appeared in several B grade movies. 

In 2013, she gave up her acting career, tied the knot with a Gujarat-based businessman and shifted to Gujarat. However, following her separation from her husband, she made a comeback in the acting career with controversial web-show 'Sapna Bhabhi'.

Now, reports are rife that she is being considered by the Bigg Boss makers as a wild card entry into the show.

Originally named Zareen Sheikh, Sapna is a single mother and has relocated to Mumbai with her 5-year-old son Tiger. She says she has no complaints with her life and professional career. 

