Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat calls Shamita Shetty 'dominating', asks her to watch out her voice

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT connections Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty have been arguing a lot over the last few days. In a new video released by Voot, Shamita and Raqesh are seen getting into an argument over Divya, with whom the actress doesn't get along well.

In the clip, Raqesh is seen telling Shamita that he thinks he has gained the trust of Nishant Bhat and Divya Agarwal. To this, Shamita tells him that it is wrong to even consider trusting Divya and advises him against it. This however doesnt sit with Raquesh who retorts saying, "Main kuch bolta hoon (Whenever I say something), suddenly you start negating it, which I don't like."

An angry Shamita then told him that he was free to press the buzzer and choose Divya as his connection. "This is what I am talking about, domination. The tone you talk to me, I don't like it. You are demeaning me a lot these days,” he replied.

"Why am I suddenly demeaning you?" Shamita asked, to which Raqesh said that it was a question she needed to ask herself. "I don’t want this demeaning thing from you. I am tired of it," he told her, before signing off, leaving her stunned.

During Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Nishant said that he did not like the way Shamita treated Raqesh after which she is seen losing her cool at Raqesh for not standing for her and defending her. "You keep quiet, haan. He will keep saying things about my relationship with you and how I am dominating you, you keep quiet. I will keep defending myself only always," she angrily told him.