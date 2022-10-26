'Bigg Boss OTT' Urfi Javed dons outfit made of old radio tapes, drops video

New Delhi: Urfi Javed is one such personality who always manages to stay in news for her unique clothes and dressing sense. From wearing a dress made of wires to cotton candy, the actress has experimented with all unique kinds of fashion sense.

This time, the Bigg Boss OTT star has created an outfit from audio cassette reels. In the latest videok, Urfi is see toggling with an audio cassette reel when she gets an idea about what her new outfit will be. Soon after, she is seen dressed up in her new outfit, which has been created with cassette reels.

A few days back, Urfi made headlines as she went topless while wishing her fans 'happy Diwali'. The video caught a lot of attention and some of the users criticised her and accused her of destroying Indian culture. On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in the song 'Haye Haye Ye Majboori'. The song has managed to receive a good response from the audience.

Recently, the actress slammed the makers of Bigg Boss after they roped in filmmaker Sajid Khan as one of the contestants on the show. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Big boss why would you do that ? When you support sexual predators , you're actually telling them that it's ok what we they've done. These men need to know this behaviour is not okay and they cannot get away with it !"

The actress recently turned 25 years old on October 15.