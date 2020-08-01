Bihar police team awaits Sushant Singh Rajput's post mortem report to be shared by Mumbai police

New Delhi: After actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, her family and six others in Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420 and 306 for cheating, exploiting him financially and abetment to suicide, a four-member police team from Bihar began its investigation process in Mumbai.

Reportedly, the Bihar police team still awaits Sushant Singh Rajput's post mortem report which is to be shared by Mumbai police. Patna IG also said that the Bihar police has not yet received actor's Post Mortem report.

Meanwhile, PTI quoted Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as saying, "The opposition can even bring Interpol or followers of the Namaste Trump event into the inquiry. Devendra Fadnavis should understand that it is the same police whom he has worked with in the last five years," Thackeray said at an event organised by a Marathi news channel.

To question their (Mumbai police) efficiency is an insult to them and "I condemn this," he added. Thackeray said if anyone has any proof related to the case, he/she can bring it to the Mumbai police.

"We will interrogate and punish the guilty. However, please don't use this case as a Maharashtra versus Bihar issue. This is the most deplorable thing to do," he said.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Fans and several celebrities have been demanding a CBI inquiry into the death case suspecting a foul play.