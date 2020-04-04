BMC thanks Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan for offering their personal office to quarantine women, elderly, and kids - Twitter hails 'King Khan'

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan stepped forward and pledged to contribute to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus. He even lauded PM Narendra Modi's efforts in tackling the global health crisis. After SRK's production house Red Chillies Entertainment released a statement about the financial initiatives the actor is taking to extend his help, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took to Twitter to thank him and wife Gauri Khan.

The BMC wrote on Twitter: #StrongerTogether We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture! #AnythingForMumbai

#NaToCorona

#StrongerTogether We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!#AnythingForMumbai#NaToCorona https://t.co/4p9el14CvF — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 4, 2020

Shah Rukh and wife Gauri Khan have offered their personal office to be turned into a quarantine centre for helping the women, elderly and children. The actor didnot mention it in his official statement and the Twitterati is mighty impressed with this humble gesture in this hour of need.

In fact, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted SRK and thanked him to his help, to which Shah Rukh replied by saying, 'I am always there for Delhi'.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, the pandemic flu has claimed thousands of lives and continues to affect millions.

To ensure that the virus doesn't spread any further, the government has called for a 21-day lockdown in the country.