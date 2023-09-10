Bollywood News: Ranbir Kapoor Photobombs Madelyn Cline At US Open, In Pics

New York: Part of the celebrity roster at the Arthur Ashe Stadium for the women's singles final at the US Open on Saturday, star Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt cheered on American teen tennis sensation Coco Gauff and Belarussian Aryna Sabalaenka as they battled for the coveted crown. Several pictures and videos from the match, widely circulated on social media platforms, showed Ranbir and Alia sitting next to actor Madelyn Cline during the women's singles final in New York City.

In one of the clips, Ranbir is seen photobombing Madelyn. As the camera focused on Madelyn for the big screen while she laughed, Ranbir quickly leaned towards her, smiling and flaunting the victory sign. In the other viral image posted by Ranbir Kapoor Universe, a fan page, Alia and Ranbir are seen happily posing with fans.

Ranbir and Alia at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships pic.twitter.com/TgJa1oRE1q September 10, 2023

For the match day, one of the most adored celebrity couples in Bollywood picked eye-catching casual wear. Alia opted for a black blazer while Ranbir wore a blue shirt, pants and a French cap. 19-year-old Coco Gauff lifted the women's singles crown, prevailing over Sabalenka in three sets. She became the youngest player since Serena Willaims to win the coveted title.

Bollywood fans couldn't contain their excitement seeing Ranbir and Alia cheering for Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka at the packed Arthur Ashe. Reacting to their pictures and videos, a social media user commented, "Wow. What a treat."

Another one wrote, "Alia and Ranbir Wow....nice pic. Good they are enjoying." Alia and Ranbir have been vacationing in New York for nearly a month. Pictures of the couple posing with their fans in the city keep surfacing on social media every now and then.