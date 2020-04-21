हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tara Sutaria

Bollywood News: Tara Sutaria recalls 'Marjaavaan' with a breathtaking unseen pic!

The film starred Sidharth Malhotra and Tara together for the first time. It was directed by Milap Zaveri and turned out to be a hit at the Box Office. 

Bollywood News: Tara Sutaria recalls 'Marjaavaan' with a breathtaking unseen pic!

New Delhi: B-Town hottie Tara Sutaria is a popular celeb on social media as well. Her pictures and videos often break the internet as fans adore him. The new girl on the block surely has a huge fan following already backing her. Tara recently went on a nostalgia trip and recalled her 'Marjaavaan' days on Instagram.

Tara Sutaria shared an unseen picture of hers from the movie sets with a caption: Many afternoons ago on the set of Marjaavaan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Many afternoons ago on the set of Marjaavaan

A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria) on

The film starred Sidharth Malhotra and Tara together for the first time. It was directed by Milap Zaveri and turned out to be a hit at the Box Office. 

Tara Sutaria made her sensational debut in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2' and ever since making waves for her personal and professional life. Of late there have been rumours of her dating Aadar Jain, younger brother of the recently married Armaan Jain. However, the duo has never really spoken about it in public.

The 'Marjaavaan' duo Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria were recently seen together in 'Masakali 2.0' song. 

 

Tara Sutaria Marjaavaan Sidharth Malhotra Tara Sutaria pics
