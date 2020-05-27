हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Urvashi Rautela

Bollywood News: Urvashi Rautela amps up house party vibes, shows what flirting in 2020 be like in new video - Watch

Urvashi Rautela sizzling photos and videos manage to create a flutter online, leaving fans surprised.



New Delhi: The bold and beautiful model-turned-actress, Urvashi Rautela is keeping her fans entertained with fun and interesting videos on social media amid lockdown. She took to Instagram and posted a video of having a house party ala 2020 style.

Urvashi captioned the video: I want to get quarantined & house party with you - flirting in 2020 Directed by yours truly U.R

Her sizzling photos and videos manage to create a flutter online, leaving fans surprised.

The tall and talented Urvashi made her big-screen Bollywood debut with 2013 release 'Singh Saab the Great'. She has featured in a number of movies such as Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Pagalpanti.

The young and beautiful actress will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil superhit "Thiruttu Payale -2" alongside Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi. She also has a song titled 'My channa Ve' by Meet Bros featuring Jyotica Tangri in her kitty.

She has 'Virgin Bhanupriya' lined-up for release this year. 

 

