हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhavi Mittal

Chhavi Mittal, post breast cancer surgery, shares mushy post for hubby on anniversary!

TV star Chhavi Mittal recently underwent a six-hour long surgery after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Chhavi Mittal, post breast cancer surgery, shares mushy post for hubby on anniversary!
Pic Credit: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Chhavi Mittal, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer after undergoing six hours of surgery, was finally cancer free.

The actress keeps sharing about her pains and struggles and the recovery process.

Recently, Chhavi Mittal and Mohit Hussein completed 17 years of marraige. She took to Instagram to share a picture of her with her husband in the hospital.

 

Chhavi was seen kissing her husband Mohit and wrote showing gratitude towards him: "Dear @mohithussein, When you asked my father for my hand in marriage, he tried to warn you saying I fall sick frequently. He just meant regular flu, but did you ever imagine that time that I could face such scary illnesses like cancer, and you know the others?"

She added: "Idk if you regret it now, but I would choose you a 100 times over as my life partner coz the way you have stuck with me through everything, I don't think anyone could've. Today, the bond is only getting stronger as we compete 17 years of togetherness in a hospital while my pain is reducing and the annoyingly demanding me is coming back."

 

She later mentioned that she is willing to spend her life for seventeen more years with him. "Now that you know about my strengths and weaknesses, can I ask for your hand for the next 17 years too? And then we'll reassess the situation. Whatsay? I love you, tall dark n handsome! Happy anniversary!"

Mohit Hussein replied to Chhavi's note, saying: "In sickness and in health until death do us apart!! And my answer is 'Yes'. Happy anniversary baby. Love forever," followed by a heart emoji.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Chhavi MittalChhavi Mittal wedding anniversaryChhavi Mittal husbandChhavi Mittal cancer treatment
Next
Story

Palak Tiwari breaks her silence on relations with estranged father Raja Chaudhary!

Must Watch

PT3M34S

UP-MP Superfast: CM Yogi will attend a program on his visit to Delhi