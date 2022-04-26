New Delhi: Popular television actress Chhavi Mittal recently opened up on being diagnosed with Breast Cancer. The braveheart shared a long post on her struggles and how she is coping with a positive attitude to fight the deadly c-word disease.

Chhavi Mittal ahead of her breast cancer surgery, danced from her hospital ward and the video has gone viral on social media. She grooved to Bop Daddy, a song by Falz feat Ms Banks.

Her inspiring video and posts have got a warm reception from fans and celeb friends online.

Earlier, while opening up about her disease, the actress had written an emotional and inspiring note to share how she is dealing with the illness.

Chhavi Mittal and her husband Mohit Hussein have a son and a daughter. She has featured in popular TV shows such as Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Tumhari Disha, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann and Krishnadasi amongst various others.

Chhavi Mittal has co-founded Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT), a digital production company, along with her husband Mohit Hussein.