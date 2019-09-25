close

Christine McGuinness

Christine McGuinness opens up about difficult pregnancy

Christine McGuinness opens up about difficult pregnancy
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Model Christine McGuinness has revealed that it took her four years to be pregnant.

On Happy Mum Happy Baby Live podcast, Christine opened up about on her battle to have a baby with husband Paddy, reports "metro.co.uk".

Christine, who has six-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and three-year-old Felicity said: "I had anorexia for over 10 years as a child, all through my teenage years, (and was getting better) when I met my husband aged 19, 20. It was that strive and I just really wanted to be a mum that made me get over that. When I went to see a doctor the reason I wasn't ovulating or having my periods was down to having an eating disorder. That made me get better but it took four years for everything to regulate."

 

