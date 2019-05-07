close

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone looks straight out of a fairytale at Met Gala 2019

On the work front, she will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial 'Chhapaak'. 

Deepika Padukone looks straight out of a fairytale at Met Gala 2019

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone made her third appearance at the coveted Met Gala, which took place in Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, New York. 

Deepika looked like a fairy princess in her Zac Posen custom pink lurex Jacquard gown, embellished with 400 three-dimensional embroidered pieces. Sharing her look for the day, Zac wrote, "The gorgeous and fabulous @deepikapadukone wearing a custom Zac Posen metallic pink lurex jacquard gown. This gown includes Zac Posen x GE Additive x Protolabs embroidery. #ZPlovesTech #MetCamp #ZacPosen."

The actress also donned an Audrey Hepburn-inspired hairdo with a hairband. Deepika, who is usually seen in elegant gowns, added a tinge of drama to her outfit to be in sync with Met Gala. This transformation would surely make her husband Ranveer Singh, who is the ultimate king of quirks.

On the work front, she will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial 'Chhapaak'. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and has been high on the buzzword ever since Dippy's first look was out. The actress looked unrecognizable in the garb of Laxmi and celebs from almost the entire industry praised her for taking up such a role.

A couple of days ago, a video of Deepika from 'Chhapaak' sets went viral in which she was seen dressed as a school girl.

The film stars Vikrant Massey as the male lead and is slated to hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020.

Deepika was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' which released in January 2018. 

