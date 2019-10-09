close

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, PV Sindhu and Kiran Mazumdar cut a powerful figure on Femina India cover—Pics inside

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, world champion PV Sindhu and entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar cut a powerful figure on Femina India cover. 

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been on the cover of various magazines and leaves us surprised each time. The stunner recently turned cover girl for the special anniversary edition of Femina India magazine and accompanying her are none other than world champion PV Sindhu and entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar.

All three women cut a powerful figure wearing hues of brown.

Check out the cover here, as shared by Deepika on Instagram:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Along with the cover, Dippy also shared a few pics from her Femina photoshoot. The actress looks gorgeous as always and can be seen flaunting that million dollar smile.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak'. She plays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film and her first look created ripples on social media. Vikrant Massey plays the male lead in the film and it is slated to release in January 2020.

Deepika will also play her husband Ranveer Singh's on-screen wife in '83'.

