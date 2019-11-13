Deepika Padukone shares Ranveer Singh's anniversary beauty prep picture

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone shared a glimpse of her actor husband Ranveer Singh's beauty preparations for their first wedding anniversary.

Deepika took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a photograph of the "Gully Boy" star getting beauty treatments.

The image showed Ranveer with a face mask on and his hair in a steamer.

"In preparation for his first wedding anniversary," she captioned the photograph.

The star couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018 at Lake Como in Italy.

On the acting front, Deepika will next be seen in director Meghna Gulzar's "Chhapaak", a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, which is also produced by her.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in filmmaker Kabir Khan's "'83".

Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, who led the underdog Indian cricket team to a famous victory against the mighty West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup. Deepika plays Kapil's wife Romi.

"'83" also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others. The film is co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.