Deepika Padukone's pic from the sets of Chhapaak goes viral on social media

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is shooting for her upcoming film Chhapaak in New Delhi: The film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal, will feature Deepika in the lead role.

Deepika, how has stepped into the shoes of Laxmi, was spotted in the city. The actress was all smiles with her prosthetic make-up on and it was extremely difficult to recognize her. A fan page has shared the picture on Instagram.

Check it out!

Deepika's transformation has left everyone wanting for more and the people behind her look were lauded by the viewers. From fans to Bollywood stars, everyone praised Deepika for talking up the role of an acid attack survivor.

The acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal was attacked in 2005 at age of 15. The 32-year-old assailant was known to the family and after Laxmi rejected his advances, he attacked her.

Talking about Deepika's role in the film, Meghna had told Mumbai Mirror, “It was that organic because it’s such a moving story. And the decision to co-produce the film with her also happened organically because I wanted to remain close to it through the entire process."

She also revealed that the only actress who came to her mind to play the role was Deepika. The film, which stars Vikrant Massey opposite Deepika, is set to hit the screens on January 10, 2020.