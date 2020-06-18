हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Depression is like any other illness, says Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone had started with the series of mental health quotes after the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide by hanging himself.

Depression is like any other illness, says Deepika Padukone

New Delhi: Actor Deepika Padukone, who has always been vocal about her own experience of dealing with depression, on Thursday, emphasised that depression is just like any other illness.

Repeating her message on mental illness, Padukone said depression too is an illness just like diabetes and cancer. "Repeat after me: Depression is an illness like any other illness such as cancer and diabetes," Padukone wrote on Twitter.

Padukone had started with the series of mental health quotes after the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

The `Tamasha` actress started voicing her opinion on the importance of mental health through her foundation `The Live Love Laugh Foundation` (TLLLF) in June 2015. Through the platform, the actor keeps launching nationwide awareness as well as destigmatisation campaigns.

Meanwhile, scores of comments followed on her latest post on mental health, where netizens too shared their take on mental health.

Deepika PadukoneDepressionsushant singh rajput death
