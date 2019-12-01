हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dimple Kapadia's mother Betty Kapadia dies at 80

Dimple Kapadia&#039;s mother Betty Kapadia dies at 80

New Delhi: Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia's mother Betty Kapadia died at the age of 80 in Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on Saturday. A source close to the family confirmed the news of her demise.

Betty Kapadia was admitted to the hospital for over 20 days after she was diagnosed with respiratory problems. Actor Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Dimple and Karan Kapadia were snapped outside the hospital on Saturday.

The Kumars and Kapadias headed to Pune to celebrate Betty's 80th birthday in October this year. Twinkle had shared some family pictures on her social media handle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

On many occasions, Twinkle was snapped outside the hospital which led to the rumour that Dimple was hospitalised. However, the veteran actress in an interview revealed that she is perfectly fine, it was her mother who was hospitalised.

 

