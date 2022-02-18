हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar rubbishes pregnancy rumours, says ‘won't wear oversized shirt again’!

Renowned TV actress Disha Parmar has now shunned all the pregnancy rumours that have been doing the rounds on social media after she was spotted with her husband Rahul Vaidya for a dinner date in an oversized shirt. 

Disha Parmar rubbishes pregnancy rumours, says ‘won&#039;t wear oversized shirt again’!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Renowned TV actress Disha Parmar has now shunned all the pregnancy rumours that have been doing the rounds on social media after she was spotted with her husband Rahul Vaidya for a dinner date in an oversized shirt. 

ba

Fans started speculating on her video, where she is pregnant with her first baby or not.

Sharing the news on her Instagram Stories, Disha wrote, “Never wearing an oversized shirt ever again!"

She further clarified, "Also for the ones calling and wanting to know... not pregnant."

 

For the unversed, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya got married in Mumbai on July 16, last year. The couple have been in a relationship for a long time.

Rahul professed his love for Disha while he was in Salman Khan’s hosted show Bigg Boss 14 and later Disha accepted his offer and the two officially started dating each other. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Disha Parmarrubbishespregnancy rumoursoversized shirtdinner datehusband rahul vaidya
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp promo teases celebrity contestant, fans think it’s Munawar Faruqui

Must Watch

PT26M37S

4th season of ARTH Festival begins in Delhi