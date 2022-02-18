Disha Parmar rubbishes pregnancy rumours, says ‘won't wear oversized shirt again’!

NEW DELHI: Renowned TV actress Disha Parmar has now shunned all the pregnancy rumours that have been doing the rounds on social media after she was spotted with her husband Rahul Vaidya for a dinner date in an oversized shirt.

Fans started speculating on her video, where she is pregnant with her first baby or not.

Sharing the news on her Instagram Stories, Disha wrote, “Never wearing an oversized shirt ever again!"

She further clarified, "Also for the ones calling and wanting to know... not pregnant."

For the unversed, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya got married in Mumbai on July 16, last year. The couple have been in a relationship for a long time.

Rahul professed his love for Disha while he was in Salman Khan’s hosted show Bigg Boss 14 and later Disha accepted his offer and the two officially started dating each other.