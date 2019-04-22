close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani flaunts new blonde hair streaks, looks breathtaking—See pic

The tall and talented Disha looks fab in this new avatar and her million dollar smile is a cherry on top. 

Disha Patani flaunts new blonde hair streaks, looks breathtaking—See pic

New Delhi: The stunning B-Town actress Disha Patani's fan following on social media can give any actor or actress sleepless nights. Every time this pretty face posts a picture or video, no sooner it goes viral attracting maximum views.

Disha, who is a brand ambassador for Calvin Klein posted a picture on Instagram with a caption: Hey, Chandigarh! So excited to be in your beautiful city tomorrow! Come see me at my favorite @calvinklein store at @elantemall tomorrow (Tuesday, April 23, 2019) at 5 PM! #STYLEMYCALVINS #MYCALVINS

But more than anything else, it's her new blond hair streaks which will grab your eyeballs.

The tall and talented Disha looks fab in this new avatar and her million dollar smile is a cherry on top. The picture has already garnered over 778, 888 likes so far.

She will soon be seen in superstar Salman Khan's 'Bharat', a film by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie is set to hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019. The trailer has been unveiled by the makers today and it screams 'blockbuster'.

Disha is a fitness freak and is often seen working out at the gym to get those washboard abs.

She has maintained an hourglass figure—all thanks to her love for keeping fit and looking fab!

 

Tags:
Disha Patanidisha patani picsTiger ShroffDisha Patani photosViral Pics
Next
Story

Alia Bhatt reacts to Kangana Ranaut controversy

Must Watch

PT2M5S

5W1H: Bengal is going to witness a new transformation says Amit Shah