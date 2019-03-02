Disha Patani is a sight to behold in these pics!

New Delhi: Bollywood's very own glamour siren, Disha Patani is an internet sensation and people can't ever get enough of her. Disha is an avid social media user and often leaves hearts beating fast with her posts. The has a mammoth fan-following with over 17.9 million followers on Instagram and knows how to keep them engaged by regularly sharing updates from her life.

The leggy lass just dropped a new post and it has her posing in ethnic! Her gorgeous features and elegant accessories further enhance the entire outfit.

Check out Disha's post here:

Disha made her Bollywood debut by playing a small part in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and has been ruling hearts since then.

She will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's ambitious project 'Bharat' where she plays the role of a trapeze artist. The film is one of the biggest releases of this year and stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is slated to hit the screens on June 5 and is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced.

Coming to her personal life, Patani is rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff.

The hunk of an actor was seen in the film 'Baaghi 2' with her and their on-screen chemistry was liked by the audience. Disha and Tiger are often spotted together and even pose for the paps. The duo also ringed in the New Year together and shared pictures (though separately) from their vacation. Even though the two remain silent about the relationship status, it is evident that they are more than 'just friends'.