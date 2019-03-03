Disha Patani is here to steal hearts with a new Instagram upload!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is often making headlines owing to her stunning public appearances and social media posts. She has a whopping 18 million fans on Instagram and her pictures and videos often go viral.

Disha is blessed with an angelic face and works hard to maintain her figure. She keeps her fans engaged by regularly posting new pictures on Instagram.

Her latest pic is unmissable as she looks simply stunning! Wearing a white outfit and minimalist makeup, the actress looks ethereal.

Check out her upload here:

Disha made her Bollywood debut by playing a small part in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and has been ruling hearts since then.

She will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's ambitious project 'Bharat' where she plays the role of a trapeze artist. The film is one of the biggest releases of this year and stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is slated to hit the screens on June 5 and is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced.

Coming to her personal life, Patani is rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff.

The hunk of an actor was seen in the film 'Baaghi 2' with her and their on-screen chemistry was liked by the audience. Disha and Tiger are often spotted together and even pose for the paps. The duo also ringed in the New Year together and shared pictures (though separately) from their vacation. Even though the two remain silent about the relationship status, it is evident that they are more than 'just friends'.