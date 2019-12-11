Disha Patani shares BTS video from Harper's Bazaar cover shoot—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani joined the YouTuber's bandwagon about two months ago and has more than 125K subscribers already. The stunner has a huge fan-following who are always eager to know more about her.

Disha recently turned cover girl for Harper's Bazaar India magazine and aced the formal look in a black coat-dress. She has now shared a BTS video from the same shoot on her YouTube channel.

Check out the video here:

On the film front, Disha will next share screen space with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu in 'Malang' . The film is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani.

It is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Valentine's Day 2020.

The actress is also a part of Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe'. This marks her second collaboration with the superstar, the first one being 'Bharat' which released on the occasion of Eid this year. Despite her small role in the film, Disha made her presence felt and was adored by all.