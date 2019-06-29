Disha Patani stuns in a floral outfit—Pics inside

New Delhi: The beautiful Disha Patani has often made us go weak in our knees with her mesmerizing pictures. She is an avid social media user and regularly shares pics and videos to keep her followers hooked. With over 22.6 million followers, Disha is a social media sensation.

Her latest Instagram posts have her pose in a floral outfit.

Check them out here:

Disha is known for her fitness prowess and killer dance moves. Well, maintaining that figure must take a lot of effort!

On the work front, she gave an impressive performance in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial 'Bharat'. The film had Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and Patani played a trapeze artist named Radha. Despite having limited screen presence, she grabbed the attention of audience.

Disha will next be seen in 'Malang'. The film also has Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu on board. It is being directed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Luv Ranjan.

Are you excited to see the gorgeous girl in 'Malang'?