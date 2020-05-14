हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani to Krishna Shroff: You're flawless

Disha then took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a photograph of half of her face, with "bushy" eyebrows.

Disha Patani to Krishna Shroff: You&#039;re flawless

Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani has complimented her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna, calling her "flawless."

Disha posted a photograph of herself in a black "Dragon Ball-Z" T-shirt, and good friend Krishna commented: "Your skin is freaking amazing. What you using."

To this, Disha replied: "Look who is talking, you're flawless."

On the image, she wrote: "Eyebrows are just getting bushier."

On the work front, Disha was last seen in "Malang", which also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

She will next be seen in "Radhe" starring superstar Salman Khan.

 

Disha PataniKrishna ShroffTiger Shroff
