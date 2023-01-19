Disha Patani's hot dance moves on Oo Antava song at FIH men’s Hockey World Cup - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani is known for her svelte figure, high fitness levels and superlative dance moves. Time and again the actress has impressed the masses with her hot dance moves in films, music videos, and stage performances. Recently, she amped up the stage at FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup with her sensual dance performance in Bhubaneswar on Pushpa song.

Disha Patani grooved to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sizzling dance number 'Oo Antava' song. While she wore a black short slit dress in the performance, her hotness was truly a vision to behold as she set the stage on fire with her impressive dance moves.

The World Cup kickstarted on January 13, and the celebrations began in Cuttack. The Hockey World Cup is being played in Kalinga Stadium and Birsa Munda Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela respectively from January 13 to 29, 2023.

The stars including Ranveer Singh, Pritam, Disha Patani, internationally acclaimed K-Pop band BLACK SWAN, with Odisha’s famous Shreya Lenka were rolled in to entertain the masses and perform in a 40,000-capacity stadium to a packed audience.

On the work front, Disha will be seen in Karan Johar's ‘Yodha’ co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.