topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
DISHA PATANI

Disha Patani's hot dance moves on Oo Antava song at FIH men’s Hockey World Cup - Watch

Disha Patani Hot Dance Moves: Actress grooved to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sizzling dance number 'Oo Antava'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 03:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Disha Patani's hot dance moves on Oo Antava song at FIH men’s Hockey World Cup - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani is known for her svelte figure, high fitness levels and superlative dance moves. Time and again the actress has impressed the masses with her hot dance moves in films, music videos, and stage performances. Recently, she amped up the stage at FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup with her sensual dance performance in Bhubaneswar on Pushpa song. 

Disha Patani grooved to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sizzling dance number 'Oo Antava' song. While she wore a black short slit dress in the performance, her hotness was truly a vision to behold as she set the stage on fire with her impressive dance moves.

The World Cup kickstarted on January 13, and the celebrations began in Cuttack. The Hockey World Cup is being played in Kalinga Stadium and Birsa Munda Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela respectively from January 13 to 29, 2023.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni)  (@dishapatani)

The stars including Ranveer Singh, Pritam, Disha Patani, internationally acclaimed K-Pop band BLACK SWAN, with Odisha’s famous Shreya Lenka were rolled in to entertain the masses and perform in a 40,000-capacity stadium to a packed audience.

On the work front, Disha will be seen in Karan Johar's ‘Yodha’ co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

Live Tv

Disha PataniDisha Patani danceDisha Patani hot picsOo AntavaSamantha Ruth PrabhuFIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023BhubaneswarCuttack

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'old' China be able to compete with 'young' India?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 18, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?