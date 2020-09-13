Do not comment on Ankita-Sushant relationship: Rashami Desai hits out at Shibani Dandekar

TV star Rashami Desai has backed actress Ankita Lokhande, who is engaged in a bitter war of words with Shibani Dandekar, calling Ankita a ‘big star’. Rashami slammed Shibani saying that Ankita did not need ‘two seconds of fame’ and Shibani was wrong in accusing Ankita of trying to gain fame by siding with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Taking to Instagram stories, Rashami wrote, “@lokhandeankita You are a big star and people have loved you in all you avatar and as #ankitalokhande you don’t have to prove it to people who dosent matter to you. #ILOVEYOU.”

Rashami said that Shibani should stop commenting on Ankita’s relationship with Sushant and asserted that Shibani must not forget the fact that Sushant was not a star when Ankita started dating him. “People’s mind has become so small that they don’t realize and cross their line. I really respect and understand their pain but blaming someone without any knowledge is not right. He was not a star when she was with him, So please do not comment on her relationship and he loved whom after Ankita or even after that, it is one gem who has left us and we should keep that in mind,” Rashami wrote.

“Now, this case is moving forward and getting some other angle, so let’s not dig out things don’t ruin someone’s name when you don’t know the reality and two minutes fame, my darling, Ankita Lokhande doesn’t need that she already is a star. #AnkitaLokhande #SolidWoman,” she added.

On September 10, Shibani had launched a direct attack on Ankita claiming that she ‘never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant’. Shibani also accused Ankita of trying to get ‘two seconds of fame’ by targeting Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in Sushant's death case. It is to be noted that Shibani is a close friend of Rhea.

Earlier, Ankita had raised questions over Rhea’s alleged procurement of narcotic drugs for Sushant. “On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him. Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition?,” she asked.

Notably, Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8 on drug-related charges in the Sushant case and she is currently lodged at Byculla jail in Mumbai.