हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor

Entertainment news: Kareena Kapoor posts a 'starry' picture in face mask

Kareena took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself in a pink coloured face mask with white stars made on it.

Entertainment news: Kareena Kapoor posts a &#039;starry&#039; picture in face mask

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has just ventured into the digital world, shared a quirky picture of herself in a face mask.

Kareena on Wednesday took to Instagram to share the photograph of herself in a pink coloured face mask with white stars made on it.

"Such a star... I mean the mask," Kareena captioned the image, which currently has 28.9 K likes on the photo-sharing website.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Such a star... I mean the mask 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

On the acting front, Kareena currently awaits the release of "Angrezi Medium", which also stars Irrfan Khan.

"Angrezi Medium" is directed by Homi Adajania and the film is a spin-off to the 2017 comedy "Hindi Medium" that also starred Irrfan.

The sequel will feature Irrfan and Kareena with Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal. It is scheduled to release on Friday.

Tags:
Kareena KapoorKareena Kapoor Instagramkareena kapoor pics
Next
Story

Bollywood news: Manoj Bajpayee reveals he 'almost lost his life twice' while shooting in Manali

Must Watch

PT6M4S

Scindia joined hands with BJP, welcomed by JP Nadda