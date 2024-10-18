Model turned actress Urvashi Rautela is a newsmaker - be it her professional or personal life. Looks like her kitty is full with some interesting projects. She has 'NBK 109' with Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol besides several other projects. The actress will also make her Hollywood debut with Michele Morrone, and be seen in an upcoming global music single with Jason Derulo. In an exclusive interview with Zee News Digital, the actress revealed what keeps her busy and opened up on her love life:

Q What's keeping Urvashi Rautela busy these days?

A. Well, just shooting for different projects, aligning promotional plans with shootings, work meetings and stuff. I enjoyed a special spiritual trip off-late with family and so now, schedule is jam-packed with just work by God's grace.

Q. Tell us about your upcoming projects.

A. Well, there's a lot happening. There's 'NBK 109' with Nandamuri Balakrishna & Bobby Deol. There's Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and Shankar, 'Kasoor' with Aftab Shivdasani and Jassie Gill & many more. I also have Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, an upcoming movie with Jassie Gill, 'Baap' (remake of Hollywood blockbuster Expendables) with Sunny Deol & Sanjay Dutt, Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda, & Black Rose. The International music video with Jason Derulo is also there and I am blessed to be essaying the role of Parveen Babi in an upcoming biopic. Besides all this, some new projects are in the conversation and development stage, the official announcements will take place soon. Can't talk about them right now.

Q. How was it to collaborate with international singer Jason Derulo?

A. It was absolutely incredible and special. He is a complete rockstar and we vibed right from the beginning. From the first meeting to shooting and getting to know each other, everything has been an incredible experience. I am looking forward to the song coming out soon.

Q. Any dream roles you have?

A. Well, there are many but yes since late Sridevi ji is my all time favourite icon, any role of her would be an honour to recreate. Nobody can even close to what she has done. But yes, just the feeling of doing something that she has done earlier will make me very happy as an artiste.

Q. Hindi movies or South film - Which one is your favourite?

A. Really can't pick this. It's like choosing between mom and dad. You love both equally for their respective contribution towards your life right? Same is with Hindi and South for me. I am blessed to get some incredible opportunities from both industries and hence, I really can't choose. I want to continue doing my best in both going forward.

Q. Do you believe in love? If yes, what qualities do you look for in a partner?

A. Yes I do. The qualities that are absolutely non-negotiable for me are loyalty, caring, emotionally-available and most importantly, respectful. Love is nothing without mutual respect. Alongside these, other criteria will obviously vary from situation to situation. But yes, these are top-notch, non-negotiable qualities for me.