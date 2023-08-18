trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2650572
Fardeen Khan Drops Shirtless Selfie, Flaunts His 'Killer' Body

Fardeen took to Instagram, where he posted a shirtless picture of himself as he gave a glimpse of his beach day. In the image, he looked away from the camera with the sunset and the waves in the background. 

Last Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After battling weight issues, Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan has shared a selfie flaunting his ripped body at the beach.

Fardeen took to Instagram, where he posted a shirtless picture of himself as he gave a glimpse of his beach day. In the image, he looked away from the camera with the sunset and the waves in the background. 

For the caption, he wrote: "Sun sea sunset. A perfect end to a beautiful day."

His friends and social media users could not keep calm after looking at his perfect transformation picture. 

Actress Dia Mirza dedicated a song to him: "Here comes the sun." She added: "Shine on my friend." Zayed Khan said: "Well done FK." An amazed Rohit Bose Roy said: "Look at you." Actor Riteish Deshmukh commented: "Smashing FK." Celebrity photographer Daboo Rantnani found the picture "Deadly." Actor Abhishek Bachchan dropped a "fire" emoji. A fan said: "The curious cas of Benhamin Fardeen!! Reverse aging at its best." Another said: "The Hulk baap re baap my superstar fav Feroz Khan’s gem fardeen khan. Best handsome actor." "Looking awesome sir," said another. 

It was almost three years ago, when a few pictures of Fardeen started doing the rounds on social media, and the actor had visibly put on a lot of weight for which he was criticised. 

His last film was Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010. According to reports, he was supposed to make a comeback to films with Sanjay Gupta's 'Visfot'.  He is expected to make his OTT debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi. 

