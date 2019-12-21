First poster of Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta starrer Panga out- See inside

New Delhi: The first poster of Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga has been unveiled. The film is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and also stars Neena Gupta in a pivotal role.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the poster. He wrote, "#KanganaRanaut, #JassieGill, #RichaChadha and #NeenaGupta... New poster of #Panga... #PangaTrailer drops on 23 Dec 2019... Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari... Produced by Fox Star Studios... 24 Jan 2020 release."

Kangana, who was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya, will reportedly play a mother in the film. In the poster, Kangana along with Neena and Jassi Gill is sitting in a drawing-room of a middle-class household. They share a great laugh as the camera captures their happy moment.

Kangana's sister Rangoli couldn't stop her decision to play an on-screen mother while most actors shy away from it. Taking to Twitter, Rangoli wrote, "This generation of mothers is very lucky off screen we have working mothers like Kareena K Khan who don’t hide their motherhood but flaunt it and on-screen we have a great actor like Kangana play mother in leading protagonist roles in mainstream films."

"Today mainstream young top actress at the peak of her career proudly plays maa ke roles and India loves, this is new India #Panga #24thJanuary, " she wrote.

The film is reportedly a sports drama that shows Kangana and Richa Chaddha as Kabbadi players.