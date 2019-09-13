Fitnessgoals: Alia Bhatt deadlifts 70 kilos

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt stunned her friends and fans with a video that shows her lifting 70 kilos.

Alia had posted two videos on Instagram story where she can be seen lifting weights and flaunting her jumping skills.

The "Udta Punjab" actress completed 10 sets of 50-kilo deadlifts and also did the two-feet box jump 50 times.

On the acting front, Alia will next be seen in "Brahmastra" alongside her rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The film, a fantasy adventure, is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

She is currently busy shooting for "Sadak 2", which marks the return of her father Mahesh Bhatt as director, 20 years after he helmed his last feature, "Kartoos". "Sadak 2" also features Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor.