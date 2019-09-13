close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

#Fitnessgoals: Alia Bhatt deadlifts 70 kilos

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt stunned her friends and fans with a video that shows her lifting 70 kilos.

#Fitnessgoals: Alia Bhatt deadlifts 70 kilos

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt stunned her friends and fans with a video that shows her lifting 70 kilos.

Alia had posted two videos on Instagram story where she can be seen lifting weights and flaunting her jumping skills.

The "Udta Punjab" actress completed 10 sets of 50-kilo deadlifts and also did the two-feet box jump 50 times.

On the acting front, Alia will next be seen in "Brahmastra" alongside her rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The film, a fantasy adventure, is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

She is currently busy shooting for "Sadak 2", which marks the return of her father Mahesh Bhatt as director, 20 years after he helmed his last feature, "Kartoos". "Sadak 2" also features Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Tags:
Alia Bhattbrahmastra
Next
Story

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson remember Paul Walker on birth anniversary

Must Watch

PT11M43S

5W1H: 13th September 2019