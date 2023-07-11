Gadar 2: Kili Paul Dances To Main Nikla Gaddi Le Ke, Sunny Deol Shares Video

Sunny Deol has been among the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor was at his prime during the 90s and has had various superhits at the box office. He still enjoys a massive fan following, and people go crazy to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor on screen. Now, the Ghayal actor is all set to return to the silver screen. Sunny Deol will be reprising his iconic role as Tara Singh in the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Gadar 2 is all set for its release and will be hitting theatres on August 11.

Sunny Deol shares Kili Paul’s clip on Main Nikla Gaddi Le Ke

The promotions for the film are in full swing, and the makers are releasing its songs as well. Now, Kili Paul, the famous Tanzanian content creator who has risen to fame for dancing on Bollywood songs, has shared a video where he was seen dancing on the iconic song, Main Nikla Gaddi Le Ke. The video was reshared by Sunny Deol on his social media, and since then it has gone viral. In the video, Kili Paul is seen with his sister Neema Paul, and both of them are spotted wearing traditional Indian attire and dancing their hearts out.

Kili Paul captioned the clip, "90s Bollywood Stars Like @iamsunnydeol Really Made my childhood, watched a lot of Bollywood movies and my dream was to be an actor and now here I’m and I’m pushing to reach my dream and I’m happy to be part of Bollywood content creator one day dreams will come true…(heart emoji) ..Enjoy this old song"

According to reports, Main Nikla Gaddi Le Ke will also feature in Gadar 2. Reportedly, the new version of the song is sung by Arijit Singh, and the makers will release it soon. Earlier, the new version of Udd Jaa Kaale was also released by the makers, and it has received a great response from the audience.

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit 2001 film, Gadar Ek Prem Katha. The film is directed by Anil Sharma and will feature the same primary cast of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma. In an interview, Sunny Deol revealed that the sequel will carry forward the legacy of the iconic first part but will have the same inspiring story of love, courage, and patriotism.