Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Issues Threat To Salman Khan From Jail, Says 'Apologise or Face Consequences'

NEW DELHI: Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has once again hit headlines after he threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan with 'consequences' if he does not issue an apology to the Bishnoi community for his involvement in the Blackbust case. Bishnoi, in his latest interview from the prison, said Salman humiliated his community by allegedly killing a blackbuck. "There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else," he told ABP news.

The jailed gangster mentioned in the interview that "he will break his (actor) ego sooner or later". He stated in the interview, "There is anger in my mind for him since childhood. Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity's temple and apologise. If our society forgives, then I will not say anything."

The latest threat from Lawrence to Salman Khan comes almost a year after the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against an unknown person for sending a 'threat letter' to the Bollywood superstar and his father-lyricist Salim Khan. The veteran lyricist received a note during his morning walk at a park which read, "Moosewala jaisa kar doonga (You will suffer the same fate as Moosewala)" referring to the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

The note was allegedly sent by Lawrence Bishnoi, though he had denied his involvement in it. Following the incident, Salman's security was upgraded to Y+ from the existing X-category security.

Last year, news agency ANI, quoted Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell of Delhi Police, HGS Dhaliwal saying that Lawrence Bishnoi gang members 'tried to befriend the staff of Salman's house'. The police had reportedly discovered that gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar had planned fatal attacks on Salman Khan in Mumbai. They reportedly made two attempts - one outside his Bandra home during his birthday celebration in 2017 and another at his Panvel farmhouse in 2018.

The official had said, "They took stock of Salman Khan's farmhouse, saw the road access, noted the speed limit at which the vehicle would move in and out due to the potholes on roads. They posed as Salman Khan's fans and tried to befriend the staff of his house so that they could know the timings of his entry and exit and the people who accompany him."