हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan rubbishes pregnancy report, says, ‘I’ve just lost my dad so have some sensitivity’

Gauahar Khan, who recently lost her father Zafar Ahmed Khan, took to Twitter to rubbish the rumours of her pregnancy stoked by the news portal. 

Gauahar Khan rubbishes pregnancy report, says, ‘I’ve just lost my dad so have some sensitivity’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/gauaharkhan

News Delhi: Actress Gauahar Khan slammed a news portal for its misleading report on her pregnancy and suggesting her husband Zaid Darbar is 12 years younger to her.  

The actress, who recently lost her father Zafar Ahmed Khan, took to Twitter to rubbish the rumours of her pregnancy stoked by the news portal. She wrote, “You are mad! Your facts are wrong! 12 years age difference is an old and fake news, so get your facts right before typing. I’ve just lost my dad so have some sensitivity towards your baseless reports.” 

She added, “I am not pregnant, thank you very much!”

After Gauahar called out the speculative report published by the news portal, a correction was made which the actress hailed in another tweet. She wrote, “Thank u for correcting ur writing!” 

Gauahar and Nigaar Khan’s father died on March 5 due to age-related complications. Gauahar had taken to Instagram to share an emotional video from her wedding festivities remembering her father. She captioned the post as, “My Father My Pride ! Zafar Ahmed Khan you are the real STAR. My pappa praying for me at my Nikah ( my most fave memory of my life ) #Alhamdulillah.”

Gauahar and Zaid married on December 25, 2020 in a close-knit ceremony in the presence of family and close friends. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gauahar KhanGauahar Khan weddingZaid DarbarGauahar Khan father
Next
Story

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hop on the ‘Buss It Challenge’- Watch

Must Watch

PT3M39S

Exclusive: In conversation with Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Delhi Budget 2021-22