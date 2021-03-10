Gauahar Khan rubbishes pregnancy report, says, ‘I’ve just lost my dad so have some sensitivity’

News Delhi: Actress Gauahar Khan slammed a news portal for its misleading report on her pregnancy and suggesting her husband Zaid Darbar is 12 years younger to her.

The actress, who recently lost her father Zafar Ahmed Khan, took to Twitter to rubbish the rumours of her pregnancy stoked by the news portal. She wrote, “You are mad! Your facts are wrong! 12 years age difference is an old and fake news, so get your facts right before typing. I’ve just lost my dad so have some sensitivity towards your baseless reports.”

She added, “I am not pregnant, thank you very much!”

Tumhara dimaag kharaab hai ! Aur facts bhi . 12 saal chote waali galat news hui purani , so get ur facts right b4 typing ! I’ve just lost my dad so have some sensitivity towards ur baseless reports. @AsianetNewsHN . I am not pregnant, thank you very much ! https://t.co/TB3242u5Fv — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) March 10, 2021

After Gauahar called out the speculative report published by the news portal, a correction was made which the actress hailed in another tweet. She wrote, “Thank u for correcting ur writing!”

Thank u for correcting ur writing ! https://t.co/PRpKDslXZb — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) March 10, 2021

Gauahar and Nigaar Khan’s father died on March 5 due to age-related complications. Gauahar had taken to Instagram to share an emotional video from her wedding festivities remembering her father. She captioned the post as, “My Father My Pride ! Zafar Ahmed Khan you are the real STAR. My pappa praying for me at my Nikah ( my most fave memory of my life ) #Alhamdulillah.”

Gauahar and Zaid married on December 25, 2020 in a close-knit ceremony in the presence of family and close friends.