My Father Zafar Ahmed Khan, you are the real STAR: Gauahar Khan shares emotional video remembering dad

New Delhi: Actress Gauahar Khan shared an emotional video of her late father Zafar Ahmed Khan on Saturday (March 6). Her father breathed his last a day before.

Taking to Instagram, Gauahar posted a video from one of the ceremonies of her wedding with Zaid Darbar which shows him praying for her. In the end of the video, Gauahar shared her wish for her late father which read, “My worlds have stopped. May you walk with the angels, love you pappa.”

Captioning the post, Gauahar wrote, “My Father My Pride ! Zafar Ahmed Khan you are the real STAR. My pappa praying for me at my Nikah ( my most fave memory of my life ) #Alhamdulillah.”

This is what the ‘Tandav’ actress posted:

Actress Nigaar Khan and Gauahar Khan’s father died on March 5 due to age-related complications. Nigaar posted an Instagram story remembering her father and called him her “hero”. She wrote, “My Papa..My Hero..My Star...Thank you for being the most loving father any daughter can ever have.”

Meanwhile, Gauahar has changed her Instagram display picture to a burning candle.

Earlier, she had announced the news on her Instagram account along with a picture of her father. She wrote alongside the photo, “My Hero . No man like u , Ever ! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel . Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa . I love you oh so much . I am sooooo much of you Pappa . N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality.”

Zaid had posted a picture with his father-in-law and asked everyone to keep his “father in law in your Duaa's.” Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot on December 25, 2020.