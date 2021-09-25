Gauri Khan gives a peek into luxurious apartment at Trump Tower designed by her!

New Delhi: Interior Designer and Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan recently featured in a video showcasing an apartment in Lodha's Trump Tower in Mumbai which she designed. The lavish house was furnished with items from the upholstery company D'Decor.

The two-minute video was shared by the interior decor company on their Instagram page. It featured a tour of the house with all its glorious furniture.

In the video, Gauri is heard telling viewers why she chose D'Decor and the perks of the brand.

She said, "D'Decor was chosen by me to furnish this exquisite Lodha Trump Tower simply because it's a complete home furnishing destination with a wide range of collections, contemporary designs, brilliant colours and an unmatched quality."

Check out the video here:

Gauri Khan is a renowned designer not just in India but all over the world. The diva has designed spaces for elite personalities such as Roberto Cavalli and Ralph Lauren.

In Bollywood itself, she's transformed spaces with luxurious decor for celebrities including Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra.

Apart from her interior decor venture, she is also the co-founder and co-chairperson of the production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

SRK and Gauri got married on October 25, 1991. The couple has three children together - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.