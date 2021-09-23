Shah Rukh Khan's name included in Indian Sign Language Dictionary among 10,000 words

New Delhi: Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan has found himself in the Indian Sign Language Dictionary which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The first version of the Indian Sign Language Dictionary was launched in 2018 with 3000 words. According to reports, it also included names of actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

The latest edition of the dictionary by the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre consists of 10,000 words. It was inaugurated on 17th February 2021 in an online programme.

(Pic Courtesy: Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre)

On Twitter, a fan had shared a video of a person demonstrating the sign for Shah Rukh Khan. It involves holding two fingers like a gun close to one's left chest and then tapping it twice on the area.

Take a look at it:

SHAH RUKH KHAN (@iamsrk) features in the Indian Sign Language (ISL) Dictionary's newest edition with nearly 10,000 words. A moment of Pride. Just King Khan things. #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/22qTYm8u38 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 23, 2021

Fans have been going gaga over the news and congratulated the actor on social media for the same.

On the work front, SRK will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's much-anticipated film Pathan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

Reportedly, he will also be seen in a cameo role in the sci-fi drama ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’.