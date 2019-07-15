close

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is an adaptation of B.R. Chopra's 1978 comedy classic of the same title. The original starred late actor Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur. 

Get to live so many lives as an actor: Kartik Aaryan

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan says being an actor lets you live many lives in one life.

"Leaving behind one character... his world and getting into another character is a painful yet fun process. Perk of being an actor. You get to live so many lives in one life," wrote Kartik, as the caption of a photograph he put out on Monday, to share the look of his character Chintu Yadav in the upcoming film, "Pati Patni Aur Woh". 

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is an adaptation of B.R. Chopra's 1978 comedy classic of the same title. The original starred late actor Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur. The film is a comical take on extra-marital affairs.

The 2019 remake, directed by Mudassar Aziz, features Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday with Kartik and releases on December 6. 

 

Tags:
Kartik Aaryankartik aaryan picsBollywoodpati patni aur woh
