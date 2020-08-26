Glimpses of Sushant Singh Rajput at sister Shweta Singh Kirti's wedding party, watch viral videos

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who stays in the US, often shares memories of the late star with his family. Recently, she took to social media to post glimpses from her wedding album. She shared a few photos and videos to remember Sushant and said, "I wish I could just go back in time."

One of the photos is from Shweta's sangeet ceremony and the other features the brother-sister duo hugging each other at her reception. "Bhai at my wedding reception, giving me a hug. I remember a day prior to the reception how we had hugged and cried," read the caption of her photo from the party.

Shweta also uploaded three short clips from her wedding reception.

Sushant is seen dressed in a sherwani and he is accompanied by his father KK Singh and another sister Priyanka. The family greets Shweta, her husband and the other guests at the function. Later, he poses with the couple happily.

Watch the videos here:

<br />

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14. He is survived by father KK Singh and four sisters. Preliminary reports suggested he died by suicide.

A month ago, KK Singh filed an FIR accusing the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide, besides other offences.

The CBI is now investigating Sushant's death case in Mumbai.