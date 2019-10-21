close

Gracy Singh

Gracy Singh to be back as Goddess on screen

Actress Gracy Singh will be returning to the small screen as Goddess Santoshi Maa.

The "Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India" actress had played the title role in "Santoshi Maa", which aired from 2015 to 2017.

Now, she will be starring in socio-mythology show titled - "Santoshi Maa - Sunaye Vrat Kathayein", a new narrative to focus on a different aspect of Vrat Kathayein.

Through Santoshi Maa as the sutradhaar, the show will present diverse beliefs and practices behind the emergence of every vrat (fasting).

Gracy said: "Fans and well-wishers keep asking me the reason I take up only select roles when I am constantly offered various roles. Well, the reason is that with every character, I look for something deep that I can connect with on a personal level.

"The character of Maa Santoshi in my first stint with 'Santoshi Maa', was extremely fulfilling for me and to bring out the essence once again, is surreal. Playing a divine character isn't easy, but there's an unexplainable positivity that it brings along."

Gracy added: "My affinity towards Maa Santoshi is what brings me back to the character, and I couldn't be more happier accepting this. The show will focus on the importance of Vrats in our lives and how it can be used as a weapon to fight all our troubles and adversities."

"Santoshi Maa - Sunaye Vrat Kathayein" will premiere on TV soon.

Gracy SinghSantoshi Maa - Sunaye Vrat KathayeinMaa Santoshi
