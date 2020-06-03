हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's pregnancy announcement leaves fans pleasantly surprised - Timeline of their love story in pics!

Natasa is a Serbian model, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. 

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic&#039;s pregnancy announcement leaves fans pleasantly surprised - Timeline of their love story in pics!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and model-actress Natasa Stankovic announced the pregnancy together by sharing the same post on social media. The couple tagged along a few gorgeous pictures and in one of them, Natasa was seen flaunting her baby bump too.

The pregnancy announcement created a buzz on social media as fans were pleasantly surprised with the news. Several celeb friends and netizens dropped congratulatory messages on Hardik and Natasa's timeline.

Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring earlier this year. The video created a flutter online at that point in time. Let's take a look at some of their lovey-dovey pictures which will make you go aww for sure:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Forever yes @hardikpandya93

A post shared by Nataša Stanković (@natasastankovic__) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@hardikpandya93 #memories #us #engagement #dubai

A post shared by Nataša Stanković(@natasastankovic__) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sunday funday 

A post shared by Nataša Stanković (@natasastankovic__) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#stayhomestaysafe #quarantine @hardikpandya93

A post shared by Nataša Stanković (@natasastankovic__) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy holi from all of us 

A post shared by Nataša Stanković (@natasastankovic__) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#tb to our Valentine’s Day last year  @hardikpandya93

A post shared by Nataša Stanković (@natasastankovic__) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #throwback @hardikpandya93

A post shared by Nataša Stanković (@natasastankovic__) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Not only today, everyday is valentines with you! Happy valentines everyone Share love As much as you can !

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My valentine for life 

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Natasa is a Serbian model, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. She participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. She has featured in several hit Bollywood songs like 'Mehbooba' from 'Fukrey Returns', 'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance' from 'Daddy amongst various others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies. 

She was last seen in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' as a contestant with TV actor and friend Aly Goni.

Hardik PandyaNatasa StankovicNatasa Stankovic picshardik pandya natasa stankovicAly Goni
