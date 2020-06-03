Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's pregnancy announcement leaves fans pleasantly surprised - Timeline of their love story in pics!

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and model-actress Natasa Stankovic announced the pregnancy together by sharing the same post on social media. The couple tagged along a few gorgeous pictures and in one of them, Natasa was seen flaunting her baby bump too.

The pregnancy announcement created a buzz on social media as fans were pleasantly surprised with the news. Several celeb friends and netizens dropped congratulatory messages on Hardik and Natasa's timeline.

Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring earlier this year. The video created a flutter online at that point in time. Let's take a look at some of their lovey-dovey pictures which will make you go aww for sure:

Natasa is a Serbian model, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. She participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. She has featured in several hit Bollywood songs like 'Mehbooba' from 'Fukrey Returns', 'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance' from 'Daddy amongst various others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies.

She was last seen in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' as a contestant with TV actor and friend Aly Goni.