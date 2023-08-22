Haryanvi Singer Raju Punjabi Dies At 40; CM Khattar Condoles 'Irreparable Loss' To Industry

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer Raju Punjabi has passed away at a private hospital in Hisar at the age of 40. He was undergoing treatment for jaundice at the hospital for the past several days.

During the course of treatment, his health became better, and he was eventually discharged, but, after getting worse, he had to be admitted again. The singer's last rites will be performed at his native village Rawatsar, Rajasthan.

प्रसिद्ध हरियाणवी गायक एवं संगीत निर्माता राजू पंजाबी जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। उनका जाना हरियाणा म्यूजिक इंडस्ट्री के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है।



ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें तथा उनके परिजनों को यह अथाह दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति! August 22, 2023

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid tribute to the late singer and said that it is an “irreparable loss” to the Haryana music industry.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Received the sad news of the demise of famous Haryanvi singer and music producer Raju Punjabi ji. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the Haryana music industry. May God give place to the departed soul at his holy feet and give strength to his family members to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!”

The singer was a well-established name in the Haryanvi music industry and was known for several songs such as ‘Desi Desi’, ‘Aacha Lage Se’’, Tu Cheez Lajawab’, ‘Bhang Mere Yaara Ne’, ‘Last Peg’, among others. He also collaborated with popular singer Sapna Choudhary. His demise has left the industry in shock.

After his demise late last night, many singers reached Hisar to pay their last tribute to him. His last song was ‘Aapse Milke Yaara Humko Accha Laga Tha.'

Singer KD Desi Rock has shared a picture of the late singer in the hospital bed on his Instagram handle. He wrote in the caption, “Raju vapis aaja”.

After his post, many of Raju’s fans were also shocked. One of his fans mentioned, “Hariyana industry ka kala din bahut bada loss hai pure hariyane ko jiski purti sayad hi ho paye” Another wrote, “"Diamond of Haryana”..Rip legend”