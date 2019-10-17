close

Yami Gautam

Here's how Yami Gautam prepared for 'Bala'

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Actress Yami Gautam, who will be seen playing a Tik Tok star in the upcoming film "Bala", feels the video-sharing application has helped her a lot in improvising her character.

While preparing for the role, Yami created a personal account on the Tik Tok app.

She said: "It is important that people come and watch my character in the film and not the person who I am. I invested wholeheartedly in absorbing every shade of this character so that people are drawn to her. I wanted to nail every nuance -- from her nazakat to the small town diction.

"Watching Tik Tok videos helped me with the groundwork. Of course, the graph of character is different, but I felt the first round of learning came from being on the app. It was an important process for me."

Directed by Amar Kaushik, "Bala" also features Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.

The film narrates the plight of a young man who suffers from premature balding, being essayed by Ayushmann.

"Bala" is scheduled to release on November 7.

 

