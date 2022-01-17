हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Here's what Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna would talk about if they met at a party today

Akshay Kumar also took to his Instagram to praise his wife Twinkle Khanna's column about happiness.

Here&#039;s what Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna would talk about if they met at a party today
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's 21st anniversary, the writer shared a funny excerpt from the couple's conversation from their special day. In the convo, Twinkle told Akshay that she doesn't think that they would talk if they had met today as they are completely different personalities.

She said that if she saw him at a party today, she doesn't know if she would approach him. 

However, Akshay said that he would approach her and say, "No, I would say, ‘Bhabhi ji, how is Bhai Sahab, kids fine? Ok Namaste."

Take a look at her hilarious post:

Akshay Kumar wished his wife on their anniversary by dropping a rare comment on her column on happiness and called it profound.

akshay

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar tied the knot with former actress and columnist Twinkle Khanna on January 17, 2001. The couple is parents to two kids - son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Twinkle is the daughter of late actor Rajesh Khanna and famous actress Dimple Kapadia.

They have starred opposite each other in films such as Zulmi and International Khiladi.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in the Aanand L Rai directorial 'Atrangi Re' alongside Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

