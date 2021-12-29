Twinkle Khanna remembers Rajesh Khanna on birth anniversary calls it ‘our day together’ as she turns 48

New Delhi: Writer-columnist Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to share a black and white throwback photo of herself kissing her superstar father Rajesh Khanna as a toddler. “He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday. A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It’s our day together, now and forever,” wrote Twinkle as she turned 48 years old. The actress shared her birthday with Rajesh Khanna.

Twinkle aka Mrs Funnybones often shares photos and videos of her late father on Instagram. Sharing a behind the scenes video of Rajesh Khanna from the song ‘Suno Kaho Kaha Suna’ from 1974 super hit film ‘Aap Ki Kasam’, Twinkle wrote, “I have his eyes, my son has his smile and the world has pieces of him embedded in their hearts. He still lives on”.

Earlier on Father’s Day, she had shared beautiful photos of herself with her superstar father as a child and wrote, “Father's Day will always be in December. "He told my mother that I was the best present she could have ever given him as I entered the world, feet first, on his 31st birthday. He called me Tina Baba, never baby, and though I didn't realise it at that point, my upbringing was different from all the other young girls around me," she writes of "the only man who had the power to break my heart."

Currently, Twinkle Khanna is vacationing with her husband Akshay Kumar and daughter Nitara in the Maldives.